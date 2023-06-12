Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Akso Health Group’s (AHG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.35, soaring 7.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.44 and dropped to $0.3201 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AHG’s price has moved between $0.20 and $1.47.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -22.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.20%. With a float of $20.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.85 million.

The firm has a total of 42 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.19, operating margin of -252.54, and the pretax margin is -264.90.

Akso Health Group (AHG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -267.01 while generating a return on equity of -114.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Akso Health Group (AHG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88

Technical Analysis of Akso Health Group (AHG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akso Health Group, AHG], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 23544.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Akso Health Group’s (AHG) raw stochastic average was set at 37.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3292, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4981. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4166. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4883. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5365. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2485. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1768.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.30 million based on 22,866K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,310 K and income totals -16,850 K. The company made 4,543 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,398 K in sales during its previous quarter.

