A look at Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 09, 2023, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) opened at $97.60, higher 0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.39 and dropped to $96.51 before settling in for the closing price of $97.40. Price fluctuations for APTV have ranged from $77.96 to $124.88 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.80% at the time writing. With a float of $269.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.58, operating margin of +7.67, and the pretax margin is +5.66.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aptiv PLC is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 599,717. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 6,665 shares at a rate of $89.98, taking the stock ownership to the 554,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,665 for $90.40, making the entire transaction worth $602,498. This insider now owns 572,150 shares in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.40 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.70% during the next five years compared to -13.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aptiv PLC (APTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Looking closely at Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), its last 5-days average volume was 3.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.66.

During the past 100 days, Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) raw stochastic average was set at 29.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.18. However, in the short run, Aptiv PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.75. Second resistance stands at $99.51. The third major resistance level sits at $100.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.99.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Key Stats

There are currently 270,506K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,489 M according to its annual income of 594,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,818 M and its income totaled 162,000 K.