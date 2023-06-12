A look at Baytex Energy Corp.’s (BTE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $3.48. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.525 and dropped to $3.43 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has traded in a range of $3.03-$7.24.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -46.20%. With a float of $541.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $545.06 million.

The firm has a total of 222 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.38, operating margin of +40.97, and the pretax margin is +38.30.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Baytex Energy Corp. is 1.17%, while institutional ownership is 17.27%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +36.78 while generating a return on equity of 32.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to 139.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Baytex Energy Corp.’s (BTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Baytex Energy Corp., BTE], we can find that recorded value of 1.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Baytex Energy Corp.’s (BTE) raw stochastic average was set at 26.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.57. The third major resistance level sits at $3.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.32.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.52 billion has total of 545,553K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,789 M in contrast with the sum of 658,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 341,570 K and last quarter income was 38,030 K.