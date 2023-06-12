A look at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 09, 2023, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) trading session started at the price of $17.34, that was 0.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.72 and dropped to $17.215 before settling in for the closing price of $17.32. A 52-week range for CVE has been $14.38 – $24.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 31.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.60%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.91 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5998 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.98, operating margin of +15.69, and the pretax margin is +13.03.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.24) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.64 while generating a return on equity of 25.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.33% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Looking closely at Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE), its last 5-days average volume was 9.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 39.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.20. However, in the short run, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.67. Second resistance stands at $17.95. The third major resistance level sits at $18.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

There are 1,905,776K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.01 billion. As of now, sales total 51,457 M while income totals 4,961 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,064 M while its last quarter net income were 470,130 K.