A look at TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 09, 2023, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) opened at $29.04, lower -5.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.14 and dropped to $27.145 before settling in for the closing price of $28.98. Price fluctuations for TGTX have ranged from $3.48 to $35.67 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 78.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.40% at the time writing. With a float of $133.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 237 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.99, operating margin of -6924.20, and the pretax margin is -7121.54.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 1,966,375. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 73,647 shares at a rate of $26.70, taking the stock ownership to the 654,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $10.64, making the entire transaction worth $95,760. This insider now owns 201,848 shares in total.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -7121.54 while generating a return on equity of -134.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 503.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.48 million, its volume of 4.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.68 in the near term. At $29.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.70.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Key Stats

There are currently 149,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,790 K according to its annual income of -198,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,800 K and its income totaled -39,230 K.