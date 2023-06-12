A major move is in the offing as Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) market cap hits 938.94 million

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock priced at $9.40, down -3.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.45 and dropped to $8.955 before settling in for the closing price of $9.39. APPS’s price has ranged from $7.72 to $25.00 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 54.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -52.70%. With a float of $95.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.26 million.

The firm has a total of 777 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.86, operating margin of +6.93, and the pretax margin is +3.31.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 59,743. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,515 shares at a rate of $9.17, taking the stock ownership to the 124,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $8.77, making the entire transaction worth $43,825. This insider now owns 304,017 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.50 while generating a return on equity of 2.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Turbine Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Turbine Inc., APPS], we can find that recorded value of 2.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 240.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.65. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.36.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 938.94 million, the company has a total of 99,986K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 665,920 K while annual income is 16,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 140,120 K while its latest quarter income was -13,930 K.