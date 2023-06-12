A major move is in the offing as New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) market cap hits 7.83 billion

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) stock priced at $10.85, up 1.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.96 and dropped to $10.77 before settling in for the closing price of $10.84. NYCB’s price has ranged from $5.81 to $11.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.10%. With a float of $672.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $686.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7497 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 45,863. In this transaction Sr EVP & President of Banking of this company sold 4,600 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 123,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director bought 30,800 for $24.57, making the entire transaction worth $756,756. This insider now owns 30,800 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.52 while generating a return on equity of 8.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.64 million, its volume of 10.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 95.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.02 in the near term. At $11.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.64.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.83 billion, the company has a total of 722,126K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,339 M while annual income is 650,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,132 M while its latest quarter income was 2,006 M.