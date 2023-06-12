A major move is in the offing as ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) market cap hits 909.20 million

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.79, plunging -2.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.82 and dropped to $7.62 before settling in for the closing price of $7.89. Within the past 52 weeks, PUMP’s price has moved between $6.33 and $14.15.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 103.60%. With a float of $96.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.88 million.

The firm has a total of 2000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.00, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +0.58.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ProPetro Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 144,690. In this transaction Director of this company sold 21,000 shares at a rate of $6.89, taking the stock ownership to the 40,094 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,500 for $8.96, making the entire transaction worth $13,440. This insider now owns 65,778 shares in total.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +0.16 while generating a return on equity of 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.90% during the next five years compared to -30.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ProPetro Holding Corp., PUMP], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.90. The third major resistance level sits at $7.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.39.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 909.20 million based on 115,231K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,280 M and income totals 2,030 K. The company made 423,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.