Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.46 million

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.15, soaring 10.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.71 and dropped to $6.03 before settling in for the closing price of $6.02. Within the past 52 weeks, AMTX’s price has moved between $1.16 and $11.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 11.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -102.80%. With a float of $34.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 167 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.16, operating margin of -13.41, and the pretax margin is -41.60.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -42.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.9 million, its volume of 2.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.88 in the near term. At $7.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.52.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 220.91 million based on 36,690K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 256,510 K and income totals -107,760 K. The company made 2,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.