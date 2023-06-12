Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is expecting -14.68% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) stock priced at $115.58, up 0.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.00 and dropped to $114.16 before settling in for the closing price of $114.69. A’s price has ranged from $112.52 to $160.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 8.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.10%. With a float of $294.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.83, operating margin of +23.10, and the pretax margin is +21.96.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 4,595,510. In this transaction Sr Vice President of this company sold 29,500 shares at a rate of $155.78, taking the stock ownership to the 70,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 4,000 for $159.20, making the entire transaction worth $636,800. This insider now owns 92,379 shares in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.31 while generating a return on equity of 23.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.66% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agilent Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.64 million, its volume of 2.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

During the past 100 days, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) raw stochastic average was set at 5.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $116.47 in the near term. At $117.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $118.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $112.79.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.88 billion, the company has a total of 295,376K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,848 M while annual income is 1,254 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,717 M while its latest quarter income was 302,000 K.