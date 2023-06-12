Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) posted a -1.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) stock priced at $1.37, down -6.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.468 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. BIRD’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $5.74 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -120.80%. With a float of $92.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.08 million.

The firm has a total of 740 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.09, operating margin of -32.31, and the pretax margin is -33.63.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 6,569. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,132 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 368,806 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,304 for $1.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,526. This insider now owns 130,487 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -34.04 while generating a return on equity of -28.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allbirds Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Allbirds Inc., BIRD], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2370, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4446. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4120. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5440. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2040, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1280. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9960.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 206.20 million, the company has a total of 150,479K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 297,770 K while annual income is -101,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,350 K while its latest quarter income was -35,170 K.