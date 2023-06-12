Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) 20 Days SMA touches -0.04%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock priced at $122.56, up 0.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.285 and dropped to $122.42 before settling in for the closing price of $122.67. GOOG’s price has ranged from $83.45 to $129.55 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.90%. With a float of $5.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.87 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 190711 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.07, operating margin of +25.95, and the pretax margin is +25.39.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Alphabet Inc. is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 78,686. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $15.74, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,000 for $16.92, making the entire transaction worth $253,871. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.35 while generating a return on equity of 23.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.61% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alphabet Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 29.58 million, its volume of 24.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) raw stochastic average was set at 83.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $123.96 in the near term. At $125.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $125.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.23.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1555.71 billion, the company has a total of 12,697,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 282,836 M while annual income is 59,972 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 69,787 M while its latest quarter income was 15,051 M.