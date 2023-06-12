Antero Resources Corporation (AR) plunged -2.69 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) stock priced at $21.70, down -2.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.90 and dropped to $21.19 before settling in for the closing price of $21.90. AR’s price has ranged from $19.91 to $46.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 14.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.00%. With a float of $263.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 599 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.84, operating margin of +49.86, and the pretax margin is +28.27.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 3,160,500. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $21.07, taking the stock ownership to the 941,832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director sold 779,755 for $31.34, making the entire transaction worth $24,435,884. This insider now owns 4,000,000 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.5 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 30.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Antero Resources Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) saw its 5-day average volume 5.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 13.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.74 in the near term. At $22.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.32.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.57 billion, the company has a total of 300,135K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,138 M while annual income is 1,899 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,408 M while its latest quarter income was 213,430 K.