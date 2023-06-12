Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) 20 Days SMA touches 21.14%: The odds favor the bear

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $0.2755, up 25.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4893 and dropped to $0.2577 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTI has traded in a range of $0.21-$4.17.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.90%. With a float of $30.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79 employees.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 901. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,802 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 73,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President & COO sold 934 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $467. This insider now owns 60,156 shares in total.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -112.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (AMTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

Looking closely at Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (AMTI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2822, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7190. However, in the short run, Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4603. Second resistance stands at $0.5906. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6919. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2287, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1274.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.40 million has total of 39,338K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -126,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -27,920 K.