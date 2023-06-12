Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is expecting 27.49% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) stock priced at $21.80, down -2.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.98 and dropped to $20.88 before settling in for the closing price of $21.64. RCUS’s price has ranged from $15.70 to $36.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 139.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -619.20%. With a float of $51.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.00 million.

The firm has a total of 500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of -250.00, and the pretax margin is -237.50.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 81,142. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,049 shares at a rate of $20.04, taking the stock ownership to the 59,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,729 for $16.81, making the entire transaction worth $146,734. This insider now owns 406,217 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -238.39 while generating a return on equity of -35.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -619.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcus Biosciences Inc., RCUS], we can find that recorded value of 1.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 68.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.42. The third major resistance level sits at $22.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.56.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.58 billion, the company has a total of 73,106K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 112,000 K while annual income is -267,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 25,000 K while its latest quarter income was -80,000 K.