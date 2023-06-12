Asana Inc. (ASAN) volume exceeds 2.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) stock priced at $23.00, down -1.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.62 and dropped to $21.99 before settling in for the closing price of $22.53. ASAN’s price has ranged from $11.32 to $29.51 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.70%. With a float of $79.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1782 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.76, operating margin of -72.84, and the pretax margin is -73.63.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 69,583. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,336 shares at a rate of $20.86, taking the stock ownership to the 603,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,321 for $20.86, making the entire transaction worth $27,554. This insider now owns 165,300 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -74.52 while generating a return on equity of -145.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Asana Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Looking closely at Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.40. However, in the short run, Asana Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.24. Second resistance stands at $24.25. The third major resistance level sits at $24.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.98.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.89 billion, the company has a total of 214,388K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 547,210 K while annual income is -407,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 152,410 K while its latest quarter income was -61,470 K.