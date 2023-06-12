Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) last year’s performance of -98.00% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1175, soaring 7.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.1152 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTI’s price has moved between $0.10 and $18.01.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.00%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Looking closely at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2386, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0717. However, in the short run, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1315. Second resistance stands at $0.1381. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1463. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1085. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1019.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.79 million based on 36,929K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,220 K and income totals -19,750 K. The company made 120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.