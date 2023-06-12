Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) last year’s performance of -25.36% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 09, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened at $0.99, lower -9.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.99 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.50 to $1.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 37.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Looking closely at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 67.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7563, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7752. However, in the short run, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9538. Second resistance stands at $1.0269. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0638. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8438, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8069. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7338.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 126,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 111.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,280 K.