Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) 20 Days SMA touches -10.33%: The odds favor the bear

June 09, 2023, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) trading session started at the price of $15.50, that was 2.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.295 and dropped to $15.42 before settling in for the closing price of $15.44. A 52-week range for ATAT has been $11.02 – $29.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -22.60%. With a float of $106.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3255 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is 25.69%, while institutional ownership is 3.16%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11 and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.27 million, its volume of 1.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.23 in the near term. At $16.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.48.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Key Stats

There are 130,407K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.02 billion. As of now, sales total 328,100 K while income totals 14,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 112,690 K while its last quarter net income were 2,600 K.