Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.17% last month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $7.02, down -0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.07 and dropped to $6.995 before settling in for the closing price of $7.14. Over the past 52 weeks, BBVA has traded in a range of $3.93-$7.93.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.40%. With a float of $5.89 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.02 billion.

In an organization with 116923 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12 and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.23. However, in the short run, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.10. Second resistance stands at $7.12. The third major resistance level sits at $7.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.97. The third support level lies at $6.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.36 billion has total of 6,386,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,223 M in contrast with the sum of 6,976 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,465 M and last quarter income was 1,980 M.