Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) posted a 54.06% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 09, 2023, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) trading session started at the price of $11.03, that was -33.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.50 and dropped to $9.06 before settling in for the closing price of $14.04. A 52-week range for BAOS has been $3.00 – $23.30.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -234.60%. With a float of $0.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.32, operating margin of -996.56, and the pretax margin is -982.93.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is 69.17%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -982.93 while generating a return on equity of -39.73.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 214.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.42

Technical Analysis of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)

Looking closely at Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s (BAOS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 410.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 297.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.69. However, in the short run, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.51. Second resistance stands at $13.72. The third major resistance level sits at $14.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.63.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Key Stats

There are 1,535K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.46 million. As of now, sales total 2,420 K while income totals -23,740 K.