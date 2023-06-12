Search
Shaun Noe
Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) average volume reaches $3.07M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.05, plunging -3.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.07 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. Within the past 52 weeks, BTBT’s price has moved between $0.53 and $3.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 36.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.90%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -49.26, operating margin of -120.83, and the pretax margin is -327.87.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -326.03 while generating a return on equity of -80.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Looking closely at Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.41. However, in the short run, Bit Digital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.00. Second resistance stands at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.56.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 244.30 million based on 82,483K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,300 K and income totals -105,300 K. The company made 7,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -62,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Investors must take note of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s (MIMO) performance last week, which was 29.77%.

Sana Meer -
June 09, 2023, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) trading session started at the price of $0.23, that was -5.45% drop from the session...
Read more

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) with a beta value of 1.25 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
On June 09, 2023, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) opened at $117.488, higher 2.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Now that Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s volume has hit 1.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) stock priced at $5.46, up 6.59% from the...
Read more

