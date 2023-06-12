Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.13% last month.

June 09, 2023, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) trading session started at the price of $7.40, that was -4.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.4058 and dropped to $7.055 before settling in for the closing price of $7.46. A 52-week range for BORR has been $2.45 – $8.13.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 124.40%. With a float of $190.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1504 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.06, operating margin of +5.77, and the pretax margin is -62.10.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Borr Drilling Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 56.15%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -65.98 while generating a return on equity of -33.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.36 in the near term. At $7.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.86. The third support level lies at $6.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

There are 152,495K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.75 billion. As of now, sales total 443,800 K while income totals -292,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 172,000 K while its last quarter net income were -7,400 K.