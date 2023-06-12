Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) plunged -1.34 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

June 09, 2023, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) trading session started at the price of $4.49, that was -1.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.38 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. A 52-week range for BDN has been $3.42 – $10.77.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 349.50%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.67 million.

In an organization with 328 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brandywine Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.38 million. That was better than the volume of 2.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.86. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.49. Second resistance stands at $4.54. The third major resistance level sits at $4.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.27.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

There are 171,915K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 771.88 million. As of now, sales total 506,100 K while income totals 53,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 129,230 K while its last quarter net income were -5,260 K.