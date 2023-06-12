Search
Shaun Noe
Braskem S.A. (BAK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week's performance of 8.74%

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) stock priced at $10.22, up 3.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.5292 and dropped to $10.205 before settling in for the closing price of $10.13. BAK’s price has ranged from $6.26 to $18.45 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 14.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.40%. With a float of $101.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8126 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.77, operating margin of +6.29, and the pretax margin is +0.01.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Braskem S.A. is 77.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.81 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.35 while generating a return on equity of -4.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to -15.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Braskem S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

The latest stats from [Braskem S.A., BAK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was inferior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) raw stochastic average was set at 73.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.72. The third major resistance level sits at $10.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.07. The third support level lies at $9.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.11 billion, the company has a total of 451,669K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,696 M while annual income is -65,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,743 M while its latest quarter income was 35,510 K.

Trading Directions

Newsletter

 

Markets Briefing

