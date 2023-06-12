C3.ai Inc. (AI) is expecting 73.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 09, 2023, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) trading session started at the price of $37.33, that was 2.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.3799 and dropped to $35.81 before settling in for the closing price of $36.22. A 52-week range for AI has been $10.16 – $44.02.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

The firm has a total of 704 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.64, operating margin of -108.88, and the pretax margin is -100.51.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward C3.ai Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 5,050,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $42.09, taking the stock ownership to the 546,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 24,000 for $30.26, making the entire transaction worth $726,240. This insider now owns 185,664 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -100.77 while generating a return on equity of -28.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what C3.ai Inc. (AI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [C3.ai Inc., AI], we can find that recorded value of 34.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 24.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.75.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.96. The third major resistance level sits at $42.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.84.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are 112,210K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.13 billion. As of now, sales total 266,800 K while income totals -268,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 72,410 K while its last quarter net income were -64,960 K.