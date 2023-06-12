Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is expecting 20.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 09, 2023, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) opened at $30.58, higher 0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.86 and dropped to $29.9607 before settling in for the closing price of $30.61. Price fluctuations for CCJ have ranged from $20.34 to $31.44 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -2.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 185.10% at the time writing. With a float of $432.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2095 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of -0.62, and the pretax margin is -0.49.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cameco Corporation (CCJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.35 million, its volume of 4.24 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 91.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.09 in the near term. At $31.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.29.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

There are currently 433,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,437 M according to its annual income of 68,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 507,810 K and its income totaled 87,940 K.