Can Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s (SFR) drop of -4.93% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 09, 2023, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) opened at $0.296, lower -3.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.321 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Price fluctuations for SFR have ranged from $0.20 to $13.40 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 358.30% at the time writing. With a float of $13.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Appreciate Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 5.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 358.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR)

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s (SFR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 261.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 315.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5234, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2712. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3200 in the near term. At $0.3510, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3810. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2590, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2290. The third support level lies at $0.1980 if the price breaches the second support level.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Key Stats

There are currently 28,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 11,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -830 K.