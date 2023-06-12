Can Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) hike of 8.39% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 09, 2023, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) opened at $39.59, higher 4.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.53 and dropped to $39.36 before settling in for the closing price of $39.74. Price fluctuations for DQ have ranged from $35.49 to $77.18 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 70.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.30% at the time writing. With a float of $67.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.30 million.

In an organization with 4099 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.95, operating margin of +66.05, and the pretax margin is +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.95) by -$1.43. This company achieved a net margin of +39.49 while generating a return on equity of 52.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.04, a number that is poised to hit 5.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 30.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.97. However, in the short run, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.95. Second resistance stands at $44.33. The third major resistance level sits at $46.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.99. The third support level lies at $36.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

There are currently 74,507K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,608 M according to its annual income of 1,820 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 709,830 K and its income totaled 278,800 K.