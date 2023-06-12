Can E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) drop of -9.50% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Search
E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1487, plunging -4.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1515 and dropped to $0.135 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Within the past 52 weeks, EJH’s price has moved between $0.12 and $82.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -166.00%. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 526 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Personal Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.76

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

The latest stats from [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.55 million was superior to 1.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4033, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.4532. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1525. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1603. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1690. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1360, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1273. The third support level lies at $0.1195 if the price breaches the second support level.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.70 million based on 23,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,750 K and income totals -5,430 K.

