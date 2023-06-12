Can Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) hike of 0.77% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $26.53, down -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.60 and dropped to $26.19 before settling in for the closing price of $26.39. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has traded in a range of $13.63-$26.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 3.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.40%. With a float of $441.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 172108 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.53, operating margin of +4.25, and the pretax margin is +3.21.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 101.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 2,990,736. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 113,575 shares at a rate of $26.33, taking the stock ownership to the 1,719,362 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 45,740 for $26.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,204,558. This insider now owns 448,802 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 16.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.56% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

The latest stats from [Flex Ltd., FLEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.16 million was inferior to 4.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.78. The third major resistance level sits at $26.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.96. The third support level lies at $25.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.73 billion has total of 444,494K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,346 M in contrast with the sum of 793,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,477 M and last quarter income was 142,000 K.