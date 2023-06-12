Can Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) hike of 27.00% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Search
A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock priced at $0.0615, down -5.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0644 and dropped to $0.05 before settling in for the closing price of $0.06. IDEX’s price has ranged from $0.02 to $0.89 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.10%. With a float of $533.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.63 million.

In an organization with 565 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.45, operating margin of -159.31, and the pretax margin is -272.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -258.27 while generating a return on equity of -102.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ideanomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 74.5 million. That was better than the volume of 49.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.0557, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1992. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0633. Second resistance stands at $0.0710. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0777. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0489, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0422. The third support level lies at $0.0345 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.59 million, the company has a total of 787,022K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 100,940 K while annual income is -260,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,070 K while its latest quarter income was -157,000 K.

