Can MetLife Inc.’s (MET) hike of 1.70% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 09, 2023, MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) opened at $53.86, higher 0.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.32 and dropped to $53.62 before settling in for the closing price of $53.76. Price fluctuations for MET have ranged from $48.95 to $77.36 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -62.90% at the time writing. With a float of $659.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $775.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45000 workers is very important to gauge.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 202,733. In this transaction EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of this company sold 2,857 shares at a rate of $70.96, taking the stock ownership to the 48,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. sold 11,345 for $71.96, making the entire transaction worth $816,386. This insider now owns 46,231 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.83) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +3.63 while generating a return on equity of 5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MetLife Inc. (MET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

The latest stats from [MetLife Inc., MET] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.97 million was inferior to 5.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 20.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.64. The third major resistance level sits at $54.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.24. The third support level lies at $52.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

There are currently 765,821K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 69,898 M according to its annual income of 2,539 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,388 M and its income totaled 80,000 K.