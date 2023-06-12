Can Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) drop of -0.38% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) stock priced at $10.76, down -2.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.80 and dropped to $10.445 before settling in for the closing price of $10.77. LPRO’s price has ranged from $5.35 to $12.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -54.30%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.05, operating margin of +54.35, and the pretax margin is +52.08.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +37.09 while generating a return on equity of 35.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.83% during the next five years compared to 252.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Open Lending Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.74 in the near term. At $10.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.24. The third support level lies at $10.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.30 billion, the company has a total of 120,654K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 179,590 K while annual income is 66,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,360 K while its latest quarter income was 12,540 K.