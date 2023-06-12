Can Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) drop of -59.73% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 09, 2023, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) opened at $1.33, lower -11.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.1301 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Price fluctuations for TIO have ranged from $0.54 to $5.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 51.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.40% at the time writing. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 797 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) saw its 5-day average volume 25.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 270.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 162.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4957, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2745. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3033 in the near term. At $1.4266, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5132. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0934, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0068. The third support level lies at $0.8835 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

There are currently 163,727K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 219.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 146,040 K according to its annual income of -47,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 851,250 K and its income totaled 176,740 K.