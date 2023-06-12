Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) posted a -5.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $0.45, down -5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.454 and dropped to $0.4139 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has traded in a range of $0.41-$1.24.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 164.00%. With a float of $94.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.51, operating margin of +47.14, and the pretax margin is +45.75.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +45.23 while generating a return on equity of 29.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 19.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Castor Maritime Inc.’s (CTRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.01 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Castor Maritime Inc.’s (CTRM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6580, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0652. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4478 in the near term. At $0.4710, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4879. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4077, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3908. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3676.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.27 million has total of 94,610K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 262,100 K in contrast with the sum of 118,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,470 K and last quarter income was 10,830 K.