Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CRVS (Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.) dropped -7.25 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) stock priced at $4.15, down -7.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.19 and dropped to $3.53 before settling in for the closing price of $3.86. CRVS’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $4.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.10%. With a float of $41.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 24,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s insider bought 20,000 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $15,800. This insider now owns 133,773 shares in total.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -53.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CRVS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.00 in the near term. At $4.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.68.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 179.79 million, the company has a total of 46,569K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -41,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,870 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

