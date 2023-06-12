DNN (Denison Mines Corp.) climbed 0.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 09, 2023, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) trading session started at the price of $1.21, that was 0.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. A 52-week range for DNN has been $0.91 – $1.53.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.70%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.83 million.

The firm has a total of 66 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.66, operating margin of -205.45, and the pretax margin is +88.36.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Denison Mines Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +84.71 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 95.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Denison Mines Corp., DNN], we can find that recorded value of 3.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0790, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1878. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2361. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2521. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2843. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1879, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1557. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1397.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

There are 835,624K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 993.90 million. As of now, sales total 13,030 K while income totals 11,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 800 K while its last quarter net income were -1,770 K.