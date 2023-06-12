Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

DNN (Denison Mines Corp.) climbed 0.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

June 09, 2023, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) trading session started at the price of $1.21, that was 0.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. A 52-week range for DNN has been $0.91 – $1.53.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.70%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.83 million.

The firm has a total of 66 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.66, operating margin of -205.45, and the pretax margin is +88.36.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Denison Mines Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +84.71 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 95.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Denison Mines Corp., DNN], we can find that recorded value of 3.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0790, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1878. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2361. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2521. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2843. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1879, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1557. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1397.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

There are 835,624K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 993.90 million. As of now, sales total 13,030 K while income totals 11,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 800 K while its last quarter net income were -1,770 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A major move is in the offing as ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) market cap hits 909.20 million

Steve Mayer -
ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.79, plunging -2.79% from the previous trading...
Read more

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.13% last month.

Shaun Noe -
June 09, 2023, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) trading session started at the price of $7.40, that was -4.02% drop from the session before....
Read more

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) last year’s performance of -25.36% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On June 09, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened at $0.99, lower -9.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.