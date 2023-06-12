Dollar General Corporation (DG) 20 Days SMA touches -21.83%: The odds favor the bear

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $154.575, plunging -1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.2845 and dropped to $152.75 before settling in for the closing price of $155.85. Within the past 52 weeks, DG’s price has moved between $153.81 and $261.59.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 10.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.90%. With a float of $217.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 170000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.23, operating margin of +8.80, and the pretax margin is +8.24.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 236,792. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $157.86, taking the stock ownership to the 55,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 27,327 for $156.65, making the entire transaction worth $4,280,887. This insider now owns 118,635 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.38) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.38 while generating a return on equity of 40.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.14% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Dollar General Corporation (DG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.27 million, its volume of 4.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.99.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $207.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $229.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $154.64 in the near term. At $156.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $157.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $151.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $149.57.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.18 billion based on 219,341K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,845 M and income totals 2,416 M. The company made 9,343 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 514,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.