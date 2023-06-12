Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -13.80%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $0.2686, down -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2702 and dropped to $0.255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has traded in a range of $0.25-$1.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.20%. With a float of $180.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $329.89 million.

In an organization with 1062 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 16,253. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 54,910 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 5,063,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 3,121 for $0.28, making the entire transaction worth $880. This insider now owns 2,384,337 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -65.48 while generating a return on equity of -139.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4685. However, in the short run, Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2733. Second resistance stands at $0.2794. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2885. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2581, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2490. The third support level lies at $0.2429 if the price breaches the second support level.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 90.00 million has total of 333,062K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 440,180 K in contrast with the sum of -302,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,370 K and last quarter income was -42,120 K.