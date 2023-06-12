Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 20 Days SMA touches 9.83%: The odds favor the bear

On June 09, 2023, Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) opened at $12.58, higher 0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.63 and dropped to $12.38 before settling in for the closing price of $12.56. Price fluctuations for DEI have ranged from $10.09 to $26.17 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.20% at the time writing. With a float of $168.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 750 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of +24.32, and the pretax margin is +9.72.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Douglas Emmett Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 247,236. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,200 shares at a rate of $18.73, taking the stock ownership to the 81,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 284,000 for $21.17, making the entire transaction worth $6,012,280. This insider now owns 284,000 shares in total.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.68 while generating a return on equity of 3.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.93% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI)

Looking closely at Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s (DEI) raw stochastic average was set at 31.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.31. However, in the short run, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.68. Second resistance stands at $12.78. The third major resistance level sits at $12.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.18.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) Key Stats

There are currently 169,810K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 993,650 K according to its annual income of 97,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 252,390 K and its income totaled 18,370 K.