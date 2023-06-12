DRD (DRDGOLD Limited) dropped -3.13 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $11.79, down -3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.89 and dropped to $11.44 before settling in for the closing price of $11.83. Over the past 52 weeks, DRD has traded in a range of $4.66-$13.85.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 16.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.90%. With a float of $39.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2959 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.88, operating margin of +23.01, and the pretax margin is +28.49.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of DRDGOLD Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +21.96 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 109.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72

Technical Analysis of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) raw stochastic average was set at 66.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.75 in the near term. At $12.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.85.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 994.50 million has total of 86,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 336,800 K in contrast with the sum of 73,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 560,298 K and last quarter income was 60,007 K.