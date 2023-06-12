ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is 10.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) stock priced at $1.35, down -5.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3591 and dropped to $1.2515 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. GWH’s price has ranged from $0.75 to $5.30 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.70%. With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 271 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -197.20, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ESS Tech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 159.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

The latest stats from [ESS Tech Inc., GWH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 1.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 28.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1538, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5018. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3356. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4011. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4432. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2280, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1859. The third support level lies at $1.1204 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 206.90 million, the company has a total of 154,367K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890 K while annual income is -77,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 370 K while its latest quarter income was -21,900 K.