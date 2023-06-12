Euronav NV (EURN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 366,710 K

June 09, 2023, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) trading session started at the price of $16.34, that was 1.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.49 and dropped to $16.075 before settling in for the closing price of $16.04. A 52-week range for EURN has been $9.76 – $19.50.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 180.00%. With a float of $84.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2946 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.50, operating margin of +21.45, and the pretax margin is +22.04.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Euronav NV stocks. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 64.42%, while institutional ownership is 30.73%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.72) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +23.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Euronav NV (EURN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

The latest stats from [Euronav NV, EURN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.64 million was superior to 2.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.71. The third major resistance level sits at $16.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.68.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

There are 201,680K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.29 billion. As of now, sales total 965,970 K while income totals 203,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 366,710 K while its last quarter net income were 175,050 K.