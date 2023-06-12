First Horizon Corporation (FHN) with a beta value of 0.92 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 09, 2023, with First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) stock priced at $11.86. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.89 and dropped to $11.61 before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. FHN’s price has ranged from $8.99 to $24.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 22.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.10%. With a float of $529.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $536.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7397 employees.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 116,196. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.62, taking the stock ownership to the 256,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $11.02, making the entire transaction worth $22,041. This insider now owns 95,650 shares in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.11 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.40% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Horizon Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Looking closely at First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), its last 5-days average volume was 16.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.99. However, in the short run, First Horizon Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.86. Second resistance stands at $12.02. The third major resistance level sits at $12.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.30.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.30 billion, the company has a total of 537,812K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,498 M while annual income is 900,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,091 M while its latest quarter income was 251,000 K.