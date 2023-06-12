Genius Group Limited (GNS) last year’s performance of -90.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 09, 2023, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) opened at $0.90, lower -5.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Price fluctuations for GNS have ranged from $0.30 to $11.80 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

With a float of $4.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.71 million.

The firm has a total of 241 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.99, operating margin of -74.84, and the pretax margin is -309.53.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -302.55 while generating a return on equity of -753.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28 and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genius Group Limited, GNS], we can find that recorded value of 1.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 293.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9132. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8823. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9250. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9520. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8126, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7856. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7429.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

There are currently 27,705K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,780 K according to its annual income of -4,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,970 K and its income totaled -2,590 K.