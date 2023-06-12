GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.51 million

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $7.43, down -3.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.69 and dropped to $6.83 before settling in for the closing price of $7.49. Over the past 52 weeks, GSIT has traded in a range of $1.45-$8.25.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.90%. With a float of $18.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.55, operating margin of -53.24, and the pretax margin is -52.56.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of GSI Technology Inc. is 30.96%, while institutional ownership is 22.20%.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -53.81 while generating a return on equity of -27.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -22.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

Looking closely at GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.46. However, in the short run, GSI Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.65. Second resistance stands at $8.10. The third major resistance level sits at $8.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.93.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 184.90 million has total of 24,685K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,690 K in contrast with the sum of -15,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,380 K and last quarter income was -3,960 K.