Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

HQY (HealthEquity Inc.) climbed 2.29 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Markets

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) kicked off on June 09, 2023, at the price of $63.97, up 2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.02 and dropped to $63.21 before settling in for the closing price of $63.38. Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has traded in a range of $48.86-$79.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 30.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.90%. With a float of $82.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3170 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.90, operating margin of +4.37, and the pretax margin is -4.42.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of HealthEquity Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 100.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 324,694. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,237 shares at a rate of $62.00, taking the stock ownership to the 12,023 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY sold 5,897 for $75.00, making the entire transaction worth $442,275. This insider now owns 37,471 shares in total.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -3.03 while generating a return on equity of -1.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.90% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HealthEquity Inc.’s (HQY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

Looking closely at HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, HealthEquity Inc.’s (HQY) raw stochastic average was set at 79.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.79. However, in the short run, HealthEquity Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.16. Second resistance stands at $67.50. The third major resistance level sits at $68.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $60.54.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.42 billion has total of 85,471K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 861,750 K in contrast with the sum of -26,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 233,840 K and last quarter income was -210 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

$1.19M in average volume shows that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.86, soaring 5.49% from the previous...
Read more

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) posted a -1.38% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
June 09, 2023, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) trading session started at the price of $355.49, that was 1.54% jump from the session before....
Read more

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,027 M

Shaun Noe -
On June 09, 2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) opened at $77.48, lower -1.89% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

