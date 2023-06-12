Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.93 million

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.77, plunging -2.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.88 and dropped to $24.96 before settling in for the closing price of $25.72. Within the past 52 weeks, HUN’s price has moved between $23.52 and $35.99.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -50.90%. With a float of $179.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.70 million.

The firm has a total of 7000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.27, operating margin of +8.85, and the pretax margin is +8.69.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Huntsman Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 61,250. In this transaction Exec VP, GC and Sec of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 385,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Exec VP, GC and Sec bought 10,000 for $29.90, making the entire transaction worth $298,995. This insider now owns 341,614 shares in total.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.58 while generating a return on equity of 11.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.67% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Huntsman Corporation, HUN], we can find that recorded value of 2.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.23. The third major resistance level sits at $26.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.82.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.66 billion based on 181,183K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,023 M and income totals 460,000 K. The company made 1,606 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 153,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.