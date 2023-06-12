Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) 20 Days SMA touches -2.55%: The odds favor the bear

June 09, 2023, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) trading session started at the price of $2.03, that was -2.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.03 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. A 52-week range for HUT has been $0.78 – $3.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -138.60%. With a float of $183.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.96 million.

The firm has a total of 98 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -26.73, operating margin of -50.06, and the pretax margin is -154.78.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 5.84%, while institutional ownership is 9.72%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -161.14 while generating a return on equity of -52.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hut 8 Mining Corp., HUT], we can find that recorded value of 5.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8782, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7199. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0833. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7167.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

There are 221,278K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 578.90 million. As of now, sales total 115,900 K while income totals -186,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,060 K while its last quarter net income were 80,210 K.